BLOWBACK — Ellison: I’m Considering Resigning From the DNC

Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison said Wednesday he is considering resigning from the DNC in order to concentrate fully on his run for Minnesota attorney general.

Ellison announced in June he would forgo running for a seventh term in Congress to seek the attorney general position. Last year, Ellison was pushed by the party’s far-left flank for the DNC chairmanship but was defeated by Tom Perez, the preferred pick of former President Barack Obama.

“You know, I’ve been evaluating that recently, so we’ll see,” Ellison told WCCO radio of stepping down from the DNC. “I need to put 100 percent of my time, energy and resources into the race and my office, so it is something I am considering.” READ MORE:

