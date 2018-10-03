Uncategorized
Democratic operative charged with ‘doxxing’ GOP senators
U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday they have arrested a man they believe responsible for stealing and releasing personal information of senators online.
Police charged Jackson A. Cosko, 27, with threats, witness tampering, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, burglary, unlawful entry and publicizing restricted personal information. The charges include both federal and local offenses.
Jackson Cosko has a LinkedIn profile saying he’s a Democratic operative who worked in the Senate until earlier this year. Online records show he was a legislative correspondent for Sen. Maggie Hassan. He also worked for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.
Jackson Cosko was also listed earlier this month on a letter as a staff contact in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas Democrat. READ MORE:
