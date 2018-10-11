WATCH: NY Democrat Blasts NY Sen. Gillibrand For Standing With Linda Sarsour

On Tuesday, New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who is Jewish, condemned New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for associating with anti-Semitic Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour. Last Thursday, Sarsour introduced Gillibrand at a “#CancelKavanaugh” rally.

.@SenGillibrand. Racism on the left = Racism on the right. You can’t tolerate racism & antisemitism from ANYONE. Period. pic.twitter.com/fSJjjIeXjz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) October 10, 2018

Hikind was furious. He started by quoting Sarsour’s notorious tweets in which she wrote, “Brigitte Gabriel=Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin.’ I wish I could take their vaginas away — they don’t deserve to be women,” “Nothing is creepier than Zionism,” “Underwear bomber was the CIA all along,” and “Children being encouraged to throw stones — the definition of courage.”- READ MORE

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has been openly courting progressives, likely as part of a plan to position herself as the chosen candidate of the far left ahead of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. But on Thursday, Gillibrand may have taken her furthest left turn yet; she was introduced at a “#CancelKavanaugh” rally by none other than Women’s March organizer (and noted anti-Semite), Linda Sarsour.

Watch: @SenGillibrand introduced by antisemite and conspiracy theorist @Lsarsour at yesterday’s march against Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/FKZfX3taaC — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 7, 2018

Sarsour has, of course, been on the front lines of the anti-Kavanaugh movement as part of the Women’s March, and in line with her role as a professional political organizer. There’s no way Gillibrand missed Sarsour’s presence at the rally, but strangely, Gillibrand — a serious political contender for the highest office in the land — made no effort to distance herself from the controversial leftist leader. – READ MORE