Obama AG Eric Holder Questions Legitimacy Of Supreme Court, Calls On Democrats To ‘Use Rage To Vote To Be Rid Of These People’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.

"Michelle [Obama] always says 'When they go low, we go high.' No. No. When they go low, we kick them," he said as the crowd cheered.

Mr. Holder's comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia's gubernatorial race.

Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is "proud as hell" and has to be willing to fight.

"The reality is if we don't win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country," Mr. Holder said.