Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new ‘Halloween’ movie despite advocating for gun control

Jamie’s got a gun in the latest “Halloween” reboot.

In the 11th installment of the horror film series, Jamie Lee Curtis’s character, Laurie Strode, is seen wielding firearms in her quest to kill the film’s legendary villain, Michael Myers.

At one point, she shoots him as he’s standing in front of a window.

But Curtis’s on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control — one of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set.

In light of several high-profile mass shootings, Curtis has voiced her support for gun reform legislation. But she’s also appeared in films such as “True Lies,” “Virus,” “Halloween II” and “Blue Steel” where she uses firearms multiple times.– READ MORE

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Joked During The Toronto International Film Festival That She Is “scared Every Day” Because She Lives In The United States Under President Donald Trump.

USA Today reports that during a question and answer session, an audience member asked Jamie Lee Curtis if she gets scared.

“You know, life’s a little scary. I live in America,” she replied. “This (expletive’s) getting real, so I’m scared every day.”– READ MORE