WATCH: Nursing home’s farewell for veteran goes viral

Video of a veteran’s flag-draped stretcher leaving a South Carolina nursing home after his death last week has gone viral.

The Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson paid tribute to Air Force vet Douglas Timmons after he died Wednesday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

“Even at 5 am this morning with the few people that were available…they still honored him on his way out,” Timmons’ daughter Laura Dorn said in a Facebook post. She told Fox News Monday her father was living in Kershaw, S.C., when he enlisted in the Air Force after the Korean War at age 17.

As of noon Monday, the Facebook post has been viewed more than 5.8 million times and shared more than 136,000 times. – READ MORE

Military working dogs and their handlers stood outside a Delaware veterinary clinic in an emotional farewell for one very good boy.

As reported in an article from Dover Air Force Base, Rico served eight years in the miliary before he was diagnosed with canine degenerative myelopathy. The past few months had been hard on the German shepherd’s health and it was decided that it was time to lay him to rest.

In an emotional and intimate farewell, Rico was carried into the veterinary clinic by his former handler, retired Tech. Sgt. Jason Spangenberg, as members of the 436th Security Forces Squadron lined up in a final salute for the brave dog. – READ MORE

A disabled Army veteran’s service dog was found this week shot in the head and dumped by railroad tracks in Boone County, Ky.

The dog, Gunner, had belonged to Bryan Vallandingham, a 14-year U.S. Army veteran in Richwood, Ky., who relied on the service animal for safety, Cincinnati’s Fox 19 reported.

Veteran's stolen service dog shot in head before being dumped by railroad tracks, family says – https://t.co/qSPCJAUwkj pic.twitter.com/5soWsV1vYl — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 1, 2018

The family said Bryan wasn’t doing well after learning of Gunner’s death, and has been having repeated seizures.

The family suspected Gunner had been stolen from their yard more than two weeks ago. One family member said they received text messages from a person who claimed to know where the dog was and demanded money, but the family refused. – READ MORE