After Saying Don’t ‘Politicize,’ CBS Touts Story of Illegal Alien Hiding in Church (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, CBS This Morning journalists warned not to politicize the story of a drunk illegal alien who killed Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson. That instruction apparently no longer applies as the network on Monday focused on an illegal hiding in a Phoenix church, trying to stay with his pregnant wife and five-year-old son who has cancer. Cancer? Church? Pregnant wife? Talk about story selection.

Reporter Manuel Bojorquez explained, “[Jesus] Berrones is his family’s sole breadwinner, and the U.S. is the only country he’s ever known. his parents brought him here as a toddler in 1989. Now 30 Berrones doesn’t meet the requirements for a so-called DREAMer.”

Bojorquez breezily noted that Berrones was “once caught driving without a license. He’s been deported twice, in 2006 and 2010. Each time he came back illegally.” Talking to the reverend of Shadow Rock United Church of Christ, the reporter managed: “Some say you are harboring a criminal.”– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hilario Yanez, a “Dreamer” who was brought to the United States at only 1 year old, praised President Donald Trump on Saturday for his proposed solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Let me begin by first thanking Donald Trump for his leadership, his compassion and also the courage to take on this issue,” he told Fox News. “Here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and really make a difference in my life.”

Yanez advocated for border security and a wall, if it’s necessary, to prevent the United States from ending up in this situation again.

He called the diversity lottery “outdated” and recommended an immigration system based on skills so immigrants who come to America can contribute to the economy right away. – READ MORE

Some Dreamers – immigrants who were brought to America illegally as children – are threatening to leave the country if Congress doesn’t ink a deal to revive protections provided by former president Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Alex and Daniela Velez told CNN Money that Alex’s DACA status expires on March 6, and if there’s no deal, they’re gone.

“I will leave. I will leave America as soon as possible,” said Alex, a 19-year-old community college student who works at the clothing store Forever 21. “I want to be able to leave on my terms. I’m not going to be waiting for anyone to come for me.”

The girls came to America from Venezuela to escape the country’s oppressive socialist government, when Alex was four and Daniela was nine.

“When Hugo Chavez became president in the late 1990s, things started to change and become difficult for the middle class,” Daniella told CNN Money. – READ MORE