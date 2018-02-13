America Still Has No Ambassador To Germany — And It’s The Senate’s Fault

It’s been five months since President Trump first nominated Richard Grenell to be the United States’ ambassador to Germany, and yet Grenell is still waiting for the Senate to confirm him so he can start his job.

Refusing to confirm Grenell not only impedes America’s foreign policy interests—Germany is one of America’s most important allies—but impedes historical progress as well: if confirmed, Grenell would be the highest-ranking openly gay diplomat in American history.

The absence of American diplomatic leadership in Berlin is painfully obvious in light of two recent developments, Grenell’s backers say.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that American and Russian spies tried to negotiate a deal last year for damaging information on President Trump that the Russians claimed to have, although they provided no evidence. The CIA’s Berlin station ran the secret negotiations, which according to the Times report extended into early this year — while Grenell’s nomination was sitting before the Senate.

The CIA station chief in Berlin typically reports to the American ambassador to Germany — but for that to happen, there has to actually be an American ambassador to Germany. As details of the reported operation surface months after the fact, America still has no ambassador in Germany, whose citizens are no fans of American clandestine operations in their country. – READ MORE

Geraldo Rivera blasted U.S. spies mentioned in a New York Times report, who allegedly made a secret trip to a German hotel room to deliver $100,000 in cash for stolen American security secrets and damaging information about President Donald Trump.

According to the report, an unnamed Russian “bilked” six figures out of American spies by promising the return of stolen cybersecurity weapons if they delivered cash to a Berlin address. – READ MORE