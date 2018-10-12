WATCH: NFL Legend Jim Brown At The White House: ‘That Flag Is My Flag. I Don’t Think We Should Take Knees in Protest’

NFL legend and Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, standing in front of the White House, where he met with President Trump, was asked about the issue of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, and he had a red-blooded American response.

Jim Brown speaks to media outside White House: "I don't think that we should take knees in protest instead of be standing up for our flag." pic.twitter.com/sZDTsfyinp — CSPAN (@cspan) October 11, 2018

Brown asserted, “That flag is my flag … I don’t think that we should take knees in protest instead of be standing up for our flag.” – READ MORE

NFL legend and activist Jim Brown has been met with some backlash after expressing his support for President Trump and his opposition to athletes protesting during the national anthem.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism, but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president,” Brown said on JT The Brick radio show last week.

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it.”

(…)

As for his stance that he would “never kneel” for the anthem and “will always respect the flag,” Brown doubled down.

“We should never denigrate our flag and our national anthem,” Brown said. “We should always be Americans first and we should work our butts off to make it a better country. But to not respect your flag and your national anthem is something that I would never do.” – READ MORE