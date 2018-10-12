WATCH: Abortion Crazy Assaults A Pro-Life Woman With A Metal Clamp

It’s open season on pro-life women in Canada, where, in the past two weeks as many as two women have been assaulted by zealous abortion crazies whose self-righteousness on the virtues of baby-killing have motivated their violent behavior.
According to LifeNews, a woman named Katie Somers was assaulted at a pro-life rally near Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. Captured video shows a pro-choice protester throwing items at Somers, including a metal cart.
“She chased after me, grabbed my full, stainless steel water bottle and smashed it on the ground, then grabbed my backpack, yanking me back and forth,” Somers said of the attack. “I yelled, ‘Get away from me!’ And she came after me and shoved me. She then moved on to Blaise, bumping him in the chest with hers and saying, ‘Let’s go, are you filming me? Let’s do this!’”- READ MORE
Pope Francis shared some of his toughest words on abortion to date during remarks to tens of thousands of onlookers in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, comparing the procedure to “hiring a hit man to solve a problem.”
In his speech to thousands of Catholics gathered in Vatican City, Francis asked the the crowd whether it was right to ever “take out” a human life, according to Reuters.
“I ask you: ‘Is it right to ‘take out’ a human life to solve a problem? What do you think? Is it right? Is it right or not?” Francis asked, to which the crowd responded “no.”
“Is it right to hire a hit man to solve a problem? You cannot, it is not right to kill a human being, regardless of how small it is, to solve a problem. It is like hiring a hit man to solve a problem,” Francis continued.
“How can an act that suppresses an innocent and helpless life that is germinating be therapeutic, civilized or even simply human?” he added.- READ MORE
It's open season on pro-life women in Canada, where, in the past two weeks as many as two women have been assaulted by zealous abortion crazies whose self-righteousness on the virtues of baby-killing have motivated their violent behavior.