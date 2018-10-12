WATCH: Abortion Crazy Assaults A Pro-Life Woman With A Metal Clamp

It’s open season on pro-life women in Canada, where, in the past two weeks as many as two women have been assaulted by zealous abortion crazies whose self-righteousness on the virtues of baby-killing have motivated their violent behavior.

According to LifeNews, a woman named Katie Somers was assaulted at a pro-life rally near Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. Captured video shows a pro-choice protester throwing items at Somers, including a metal cart.

“She chased after me, grabbed my full, stainless steel water bottle and smashed it on the ground, then grabbed my backpack, yanking me back and forth,” Somers said of the attack. “I yelled, ‘Get away from me!’ And she came after me and shoved me. She then moved on to Blaise, bumping him in the chest with hers and saying, ‘Let’s go, are you filming me? Let’s do this!’”- READ MORE