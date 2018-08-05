WATCH: Never-Trumper Max Boot Runs Into Buzzsaw as Russia Expert Demolishes Him

The exchange was over Trump’s statement that he “had a great meeting, in my opinion — of course, the fake news didn’t cover it that way — but I had a great meeting with President Putin of Russia.”

Cooper noted that they didn’t cover it because he didn’t say what they discussed. However, Boot was of a more conspiratorial bent.

“Although he’s willing to threaten North Korea, he’s willing to threaten Iran, he never threatens Russia,” Boot said. “And that’s why a lot of American intelligence officials think that there is something highly suspect in the relationship between Putin and Trump.”

“I have no idea what Mr. Boot is talking about,” Cohen said. “He wants Trump to threaten Russia? Why would we threaten Russia? You’ve got two nuclear superpowers–“

“Because they’re attacking us!” Cohen, literally screaming, interjected. “Russia is attacking us, Professor Cohen! Russia is attacking us right now, according to Trump’s own director of national intelligence.” – READ MORE

