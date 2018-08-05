Trump Pushes Senate, Fires Warning Shot at Welfare Leeches

On Thursday, Trump used one of his most famous communication tools — Twitter — to support work requirements for food stamps.

A provision to include those requirements for single food stamp recipients was part of a farm bill which recently passed in the House, but barely.

The measure squeaked by with a vote of 213-211. Every single Democrat voted against it.

Now, the House and Senate versions of the farm bill must be reconciled in conference, and there’s a very good chance that the work requirements for welfare will be removed from the final, joint version as a compromise.

Trump isn’t happy about that prospect.

When the House and Senate meet on the very important Farm Bill – we love our farmers – hopefully they will be able to leave the WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR FOOD STAMPS PROVISION that the House approved. Senate should go to 51 votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

“When the House and Senate meet on the very important Farm Bill – we love our farmers – hopefully they will be able to leave the WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR FOOD STAMPS PROVISION that the House approved,” he posted on August 2. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1