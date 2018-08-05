True Pundit

Acosta’s Integrity Scorched by Fed-Up Former MSNBC Host

Acosta became the center of attention again on Thursday when he clashed with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during the daily briefing over his indignant insistence that she retract statements from the president that labelled some individuals and outlets in the “fake news” media as being “enemies of the people,” which Sanders declined to do.

He later claimed in a tweet to have left the briefing early because he was “saddened” by Sanders not saying what he wanted her to say, but it appears that at least one veteran member of the mainstream media has had enough of Acosta’s “antics,” and let him know via social media.

Long-time journalist David Schuster tweeted, “Hey Jim @acosta, the job of a true journalist is not to be sad or happy by what happens in a press briefing room. It is to ask questions and report facts about what was said/not said. Your feelings, antics, + self promotion are hurting journalism, not helping it. Enough.”

Schuster, an Emmy Award-winning veteran investigative journalist and anchor who has worked with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Current TV and even Al Jazeera-America, is currently the managing editor of i24 News in America, and certainly knows what he is talking about. – READ MORE

 

