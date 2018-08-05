Acosta’s Integrity Scorched by Fed-Up Former MSNBC Host

Acosta became the center of attention again on Thursday when he clashed with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during the daily briefing over his indignant insistence that she retract statements from the president that labelled some individuals and outlets in the “fake news” media as being “enemies of the people,” which Sanders declined to do.

He later claimed in a tweet to have left the briefing early because he was “saddened” by Sanders not saying what he wanted her to say, but it appears that at least one veteran member of the mainstream media has had enough of Acosta’s “antics,” and let him know via social media.

Hey Jim @acosta, the job of a true journalist is not to be sad or happy by what happens in a press briefing room. It is to ask questions and report facts about what was said/not said. Your feelings, antics, + self promotion are hurting journalism, not helping it. Enough. https://t.co/J1sO8enSBz — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) August 3, 2018

So you think the others who stayed in the briefing room were being un-american? Many journalists are sick of being lied to and insulted. But they have the guts and integrity to stay there, report the facts, + not become part of the story. @acosta gave #trump a victory today. https://t.co/OB5XY6yFgJ — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) August 3, 2018

Again: Cameras need to be taken out of the WH press briefings per the original proposal by McCurry (Clinton press sec'y) & Fleischer (Bush press sec'y). The only news emerging from these briefings involves confrontation and almost nothing involving substance. This is all a show. https://t.co/PezrdGzvf9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 2, 2018

Long-time journalist David Schuster tweeted, “Hey Jim @acosta, the job of a true journalist is not to be sad or happy by what happens in a press briefing room. It is to ask questions and report facts about what was said/not said. Your feelings, antics, + self promotion are hurting journalism, not helping it. Enough.”

Schuster, an Emmy Award-winning veteran investigative journalist and anchor who has worked with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Current TV and even Al Jazeera-America, is currently the managing editor of i24 News in America, and certainly knows what he is talking about. – READ MORE

