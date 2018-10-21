WATCH: NBC journalist says Trump is using this new word as a secret racist dog whistle

NBC’s John Harwood says that President Donald Tump has added to his secret lexicon of racist dog whistles – the new addition is “mob.”

NBC's @JohnJHarwood claims that @realDonaldTrump referencing "mobs" is actually racist code for "non whites," "immigrants" and "terrorists (?)" pic.twitter.com/9daQ1V7y05 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2018

Harwood was speaking to Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC about Trump taking on the motto, “jobs not mobs.”

“So, Democrats do have the branding problem,” Harwood said, “Republicans on the other hand have a data problem and if you want to know who recognizes that, none other than President Trump.”

“In 2004, when President Trump was interviewed on CNN, he was asked, you know, he was trying to figure out his path in politics, and he was asked, do you think of yourself more as a Republican or a Democrat,’ he said, ‘you know it seemed like the economy does better under Democrats.’” – READ MORE