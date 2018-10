Trump says ‘major tax cut for middle-income people’ coming in 10 days (VIDEO)

President Trump said Saturday he plans to roll out a major tax cut to the middle class before November.

TRUMP: "We are looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle-income people. And if we do that it'll be sometime just prior to November. We are studying very deeply right now round the clock a major tax cut for middle income people."

