    WATCH: Caravan Migrant Says March to U.S. Border Is for Jobs, Not Asylum

    One Of The More Than 4,000 Migrants Traveling In A Caravan From Honduras Through Mexico And Eventually To The U.s.-mexico Border Admits That She Is Seeking A Job And A Community More Safe From Drugs, Neither Of Which Would Make Her Eligible For Asylum.

    In an interview with NBC News, a migrant identified as Karen Aviles from Honduras traveling with the caravan said she was looking to go to the U.S. to get a job and to provide a safer area for her daughter, whom she said was getting involved in drugs.

    NBC News notes, “Among [the caravan] is Karen Aviles. She hopes to reach the U.S. and find work to send money back home.”[Emphasis added]

    “I came because my daughter was getting lost to drugs, to rescue her. She was out on the street,” Aviles says. “I left my six children there. I’ve brought two … the oldest ones. The little ones can wait.”READ MORE

