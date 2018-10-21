WATCH: Caravan Migrant Says March to U.S. Border Is for Jobs, Not Asylum

Several thousand Honduran migrants moved this week through Guatemala, many heading to shelters in Guatemala City for food and rest before they continue on their journeys. Among them is Karen Aviles. She hopes to reach the U.S. and find work to send money back home. pic.twitter.com/UjC0mK7hx5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2018

In an interview with NBC News, a migrant identified as Karen Aviles from Honduras traveling with the caravan said she was looking to go to the U.S. to get a job and to provide a safer area for her daughter, whom she said was getting involved in drugs.

NBC News notes, “Among [the caravan] is Karen Aviles. She hopes to reach the U.S. and find work to send money back home.”[Emphasis added]

“I came because my daughter was getting lost to drugs, to rescue her. She was out on the street,” Aviles says. “I left my six children there. I’ve brought two … the oldest ones. The little ones can wait.” – READ MORE