WATCH: Nancy Pelosi snaps at CNN reporter for citing her previous statement on impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) snapped at a CNN reporter after he brought up her previous comments on impeachment after the congressional testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Asked Pelosi about her previous concerns that Senate Rs wouldn't go along with convicting Trump if House impeaches, and she shot back: "I have never long said that … The stronger our case is, the worse the Senate will look for just letting the president off the hook."



A shift? pic.twitter.com/6Udt6023QT — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

CNN’s Manu Raju was setting up the premise for his question when Pelosi angrily interrupted him.

“You have long said that there’s no point to an impeachment inquiry because Republicans control the Senate,” Raju said, “it’s going to die in the Senate, is that no longer….”

“I have never long said that!” Pelosi interrupted forcefully. – READ MORE