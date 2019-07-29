16-year-old wins $3M playing ‘Fortnite’

Whoever said video games are bad for you probably didn’t know Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf.

Giersdorf won first place at the Solos competition at the first-ever Fortnite World Cup, winning $3 million in prize money. A 16-year-old from Pennsylvania, Giersdorf plays for the e-sports team Sentinels and topped other professional “Fortnite” players, coming in with 59 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Harrison “Psalm” Chang, who had 33 points.

The $3 million prize is the largest amount ever awarded for an e-sports tournament.

“It’s insane,” Giersdorf said after the final, according to news.com.au.

Giersdorf's best friend, Colin Bradley, told AFP that he knew his friend would do well. "He's one of the smartest players. He knows when to attack, when not to attack, to stay high ground. He's a strategic player," Bradley said in the interview.