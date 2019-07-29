TRIGGERED: Dem Senator Tired of Being Owned by Trump’s Tweets

Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) posted an important announcement on the popular social media website Twitter over the weekend.

Tired of being constantly owned, along with all other libs, by President Donald J. Trump’s witty barbs, Murphy has decided to abstain from the president’s Twitter feed, which he described as “hate-filled, racist and demeaning.” Reading it, he said, “regularly ruins my day.”

I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop.



I can’t believe I just typed that. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2019

"I can't believe I just typed that," the senator typed, shortly before pressing the "tweet" button to make his declaration public.