WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Calls All People Of Faith ‘Hypocrites’ For Not Railing Against Immigration Policy

Nancy Pelosi called Attorney General Jeff Sessions and “all people of faith in our country” hypocrites for not demanding a stop to immigration policy enforcement.

Pelosi lambasted Sessions for quoting the Bible and chastised people of faith for not calling for a path to citizenship for DACA recipients. She also criticized him for not demanding an end to the separation of children from families of illegal immigrants during the prosecution of adults.

Pelosi’s comments came in light of President Donald Trump’s stated refusal on Friday to sign an immigration bill that House Republicans were finalizing.

“The very hypocrisy of the Attorney General to quote the Bible, the hypocrisy of all people of faith in our country not to clamor for what the administration is doing to end — whether it’s to deprive the dreamers of the respect they deserve or whether its taking babies away from their mothers and fathers,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

