Donald Trump to FBI: I Have the Greatest, Smartest, Hardest-Working Supporters in the World

President Donald Trump Responded On Friday To An Anonymous Text From An Fbi Agent Who Described Trump's Supporters As "all Poor To Middle Class, Uneducated, Lazy Pos [pieces Of Shit]."

“I have the greatest supporters in the world. By the way, they are the smartest. They’re the hardest working. They pay taxes. They’re incredible. They’re loyal,” Trump said.

Trump said he had the “bikers” and “construction workers” as supporters, including rank-and-file FBI agents.

“The real FBI,” he said, “not the scum on top, not Comey and the group of people that are total thieves.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump responded on Friday to an anonymous text from an FBI agent who described Trump's supporters as "all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS [pieces of shit]."

