Comedy Central Cancels Jordan Klepper’s Anti-Trump Talk Show After One Season

Comedy Central Has Canceled The Opposition With Jordan Klepper After Only One Season Of Constant Trump-bashing And Anti-conservative Satire That Failed To Captivate And Grow An Audience On The Cable Channel.

The Opposition, intended to satirize center-right media like Breitbart News, debuted with stellar ratings. However, it wasn’t long before Klepper — who has been dubbed the next Stephen Colbert — began slipping in ratings as viewers seemingly assumed that one Stephen Colbert was sufficient.

“We are excited to announce Klepper, a new, primetime weekly series created by and starring Jordan Klepper. The new series will premiere in early 2019 with production beginning in July. Accordingly, production on The Opposition will cease after its June 28 episode,” read a statement released by Comedy Central.

“We thank the cast and crew of The Opposition for their incredible efforts in creating such a bold, provocative show and look forward to the launch of Jordan’s new primetime series next year,” the statement said.

Having found no traction with the Alex Jones-styled character he cultivated for The Opposition, Klepper says his next project will feature a new character, himself. – READ MORE

