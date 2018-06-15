True Pundit

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi BAFFLED as to why there aren’t ‘uprisings all over the country’

Democrats continue to slam what they say is mistreatment of people who have entered or been brought into the U.S. illegally (in some instances even if it means using staged photos or pictures taken during the Obama administration). Nancy Pelosi said today that she just can’t understand why there isn’t a higher level of outrage among Americans:

Pelosi’s pivoted from trying to get people upset about an improving economy to a different issue she thinks might boost the Democrats with the midterms just around the corner.- READ MORE

"Is she calling for violence"?

