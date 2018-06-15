Politics TV
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi BAFFLED as to why there aren’t ‘uprisings all over the country’
Democrats continue to slam what they say is mistreatment of people who have entered or been brought into the U.S. illegally (in some instances even if it means using staged photos or pictures taken during the Obama administration). Nancy Pelosi said today that she just can’t understand why there isn’t a higher level of outrage among Americans:
PELOSI on Trump admin & migrant children: “I just don’t know why there aren’t uprising all over the country, and maybe there will be.”
— Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 14, 2018
Nancy Pelosi’s Extreme Rhetoric: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country pic.twitter.com/BN1rqMJCvC
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 14, 2018
Pelosi’s pivoted from trying to get people upset about an improving economy to a different issue she thinks might boost the Democrats with the midterms just around the corner.- READ MORE