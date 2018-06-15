True Pundit

WATCH: Hot Mic Reveals Acosta Outburst Was Intentional, Malicious

CNN’s Jim Acosta was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday boasting that he had intentionally disrupted the signing ceremony between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Acosta said in audio that he shouted questions during the ceremony in Singapore because he was not among the reporters chosen to witness an earlier meeting between the two leaders.

“Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f—ing meeting, that’s what happens. That’s the way it goes, baby,” the CNN reporter said based on the clip posted by Breitbart’s Joshua Caplan.

While Trump and Kim signed the denuclearization agreement, Acosta shouted out, “Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?” – READ MORE

