WATCH: Hot Mic Reveals Acosta Outburst Was Intentional, Malicious

CNN’s Jim Acosta was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday boasting that he had intentionally disrupted the signing ceremony between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Acosta said in audio that he shouted questions during the ceremony in Singapore because he was not among the reporters chosen to witness an earlier meeting between the two leaders.

“Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f—ing meeting, that’s what happens. That’s the way it goes, baby,” the CNN reporter said based on the clip posted by Breitbart’s Joshua Caplan.

CNN's Jim Acosta caught on hot mic justifying shouting questions at Trump-Kim summit: "Hey if they're not going to let me in the f*cking meeting, that's what happens… That's the way it goes, baby." pic.twitter.com/e8drJAMUyf — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 12, 2018

While Trump and Kim signed the denuclearization agreement, Acosta shouted out, “Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1