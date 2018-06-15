Elizabeth Warren accidentally makes the case for Trump’s second term with unhinged rant on judges

For any Republicans who didn’t vote for Trump but are looking for a reason to support him, how about that he’s remaking the judiciary in the exact way every single conservative has wanted over the past say 20 years?

The Trump Admin is packing our courts with right-wing nominees like Chad Readler who want to tilt the scales in favor of the rich & powerful & against everyone else. Anyone who cares about protecting the rights of all Americans should be in the fight for fair, impartial nominees. https://t.co/5JUsxtvG8X — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 14, 2018

So much so that Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent out this unhinged rant demanding the president start nominating judges she think are best for the bench – READ MORE

