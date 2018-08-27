WATCH: Nadler Confronted on Comments From Clinton Era That President Can’t Commit Obstruction of Justice

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) was confronted on Sunday about his past words where he said during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment that a president can’t commit obstruction of justice.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Nadler about his past comments, in which he was defending Clinton during the impeachment proceedings against him.

"Let me ask you this final question here, back in 1999, during the debate about whether or not Bill Clinton obstructed justice, you said at the time you were not convinced that a president could obstruct justice," Todd said. "Do you feel that way, that it's not one of the quote 'might not be impeachable,' put it this way, that obstruction of justice might not be an impeachable offense?"

Nadler said, “First of all, it’s grossly unfair to Peter Strzok. He had his very, very strongly felt opinions about Donald Trump, along with half the American people. He expressed them to his girlfriend. He’s entitled to his opinions. He’s entitled to express them. Arguably, the only thing he did wrong was use an FBI telephone to send the text messages to his girlfriend. He was then vilified by the president and by the president’s minions, along with a number of other people, starting with Comey and McCabe and others, to try to make the argument that the investigation was compromised somehow, that the investigation — this is a part of a plot to pre-but whatever the — to have a pre-rebuttal of whatever the –.”

Nadler added, "But more to the point, what all of this is, he's just a victim, what all of this is, is an attempt to discredit the investigation. Because he was involved, to some extent, in the beginning of the investigation, although, unlike what they're saying, he had nothing to do with initiating the investigation."