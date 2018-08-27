Alan Dershowitz shares four tips for Trump to stay out of trouble

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has tips for President Trump on how the weather special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal Russia investigation and the ensuing legal drama involving his former associates.

“Look, my advice to the president — I never gave it to him privately because I’m not his lawyer, but on television — is don’t fire, don’t pardon, don’t tweet, and don’t testify,” Dershowitz said during a panel interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “And if he listened to those four things, he’d be in less trouble than he is today.”

Dershowitz said Trump has the authority to dismiss Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with whom the president exchanged bards last week over the leadership of the Justice Department, but stressed that he would not recommend it.

“He’s perfectly entitled to do so,” Dershowitz said of Trump pushing out Sessions. “I think it would be a mistake to fire anybody.” – READ MORE

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom” that it was “absolutely not” a crime if President Trump paid two women out of his own pocket.

Cohen, who was Trump’s longtime attorney, pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating campaign finance laws in 2016 by arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Cohen said he acted “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump. In a “Fox & Friends” interview Thursday, Trump said no crime was committed and that the money did not come out of his campaign.