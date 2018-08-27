Pompeo:’ Ethnic cleansing’ in Myanmar ‘abhorrent’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that the U.S. will hold the perpetrators of the “abhorrent ethnic cleansing” of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar responsible.

“A year ago, following deadly militant attacks, security forces responded by launching abhorrent ethnic cleansing of ethnic #Rohingya in Burma,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday morning.

“The US will continue to hold those responsible accountable,” Pompeo wrote. “The military must respect human rights for #Burma’s democracy to succeed.”

Pompeo’s statement marked the one year anniversary of the conflict in Myanmar that drove more than 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, Reuters reports. – READ MORE

The war drums are starting to beat again.

The North Korean media lashed out at the “double-dealing” US for “hatching a criminal plot” against Pyongyang, days after Donald Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompe to cancel his upcoming trip to North Korea. In an editorial, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, said that US units based in Okinawa, Japan were staging drills aimed at “infiltration into Pyongyang.” The paper was citing an unnamed South Korean media outlet.

The US “is busy staging secret drills involving man-killing special units while having a dialogue with a smile on its face,” the paper wrote, adding that Pyongyang cannot help but note “the double-dealing attitudes” of Washington.

Resorting to language last week during the peak of the tensions between the US and North Korea, the newspaper said that “such acts prove that the US is hatching a criminal plot to unleash a war against the DPRK [North Korea] and commit a crime which deserves merciless divine punishment.” – READ MORE