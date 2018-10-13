    True Pundit

    #HimToo: Neil Patrick Harris Recalls Proposition From Whoopi Goldberg When He Was A Mid-Teen (VIDEO)

    Conversing on “The View” with host Whoopi Goldberg, actor Neil Patrick Harris, 45, recalled the charming time when he was a mid-teen and Goldberg, 17 years older, told him that in 10 years she would have sex with him.

    Harris was talking about the children he and his husband were raising when Goldberg laughed, prompting Harris to ask, “What are you laughing about?”- READ MORE

     

