WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Slams Democrats For ‘Moving The Goal Posts’ On Giving Kavanaugh’s Accuser A Hearing

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” went after Democrats on Wednesday for “moving the goal posts” after Republicans moved to allow Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser to have the opportunity to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

"At the same time, let's say it's very cynical of Democrats, for Democratic staffers most likely from the Judiciary Committee, again, if you listen to our interview with Chris Kuntz yesterday to release this against her will just like Democratic staffers released Anita Hill's information against Anita Hill's will," co-host Joe Scarborough said. "And then demand that she has her time in front of the committee and then have her say, again, for personal reasons that, my gosh, every American has to understand, 'I'm not ready to go testify on Monday, I want something else out there before I go do that.'"