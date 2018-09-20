WATCH: Jim Acosta Speculates There Might Be Moments From Kavanaugh’s Youth He Would ‘Rather Not Come To Light’ After 2015 Joke ‘Unearthed’

On Tuesday, a CNN panel anchored by Jim Acosta discussed recently “unearthed” footage showing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh telling a joke during a 2015 speech to Catholic University of America’s Columbus Law School.

Following the clip, Acosta said: “Obviously, Susan, not a conclusive, you know, piece of video that says, you know, that he did anything, but it does speak to this notion that perhaps there are portions of his childhood that he would rather not come to light, I suppose.”- READ MORE