    Comey’s Top FBI Lawyer James Baker Laughs At Congress, Blows Off Hearing

    Law enforcement sources say that former FBI general counsel James Baker is not cooperating with the House Judiciary and House Oversight & Government Reform Committees’ request for an interview.

    Baker was a target, prior to stepping down from the FBI, in an investigation into leaks of classified Intel to the media.

    Baker, a close ally of former FBI Director James Comey’s, resigned from the FBI on May 4. Congress has wanted to quiz him about his knowledge of the Trump-Russia probe as well as the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. READ MORE:

