WATCH: MSNBC Trots Out Would-Be School Shooter in Disgusting Attempt to Push Gun Control

If it often seems that there is no level the Democrat-aligned media won’t stoop to in order to promote its leftist agenda.

Case in point has been the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida during which the media has heaped lavish praise and copious coverage upon advocate-in-training teenagers who demand stricter gun control measures be implemented.

Along those lines, The Washington Free Beacon took note of a recent guest who was invited on MSNBC host Katy Tur’s program, a grown man in Colorado who claimed to have been “almost a school shooter” when he was a high school student in the mid-1990s.

That man is named Aaron Stark, and Tur read on-air excerpts of an open letter he recently published which detailed his struggle with suicidal depression in his teenage years which included a fascination with weapons. – READ MORE

