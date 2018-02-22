Franklin Graham’s Statement on Dad’s Death Goes Massively Viral

Evangelist and humanitarian Franklin Graham posted a touching statement to Twitter on Wednesday following his fathers’s death at the age of 99.

The Reverend Billy Graham passed away at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. For more than 60 years, he was one of the most well-known evangelists in the world. In recent years, though, he had battled illnesses including prostate cancer, hydrocephalus and Parkinson’s Disease.

Hours after his father died, Franklin Graham recalled something the late reverend once said about Heaven.

My father @BillyGraham was once asked, “Where is Heaven?” He said, “Heaven is where Jesus is and I am going to Him soon!” This morning, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for 80 years. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 21, 2018

“My father @BillyGraham was once asked, ‘Where is Heaven?’ He said, ‘Heaven is where Jesus is and I am going to Him soon!’” Frankling Graham wrote. “This morning, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for 80 years.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *