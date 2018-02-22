Teen Vogue Contributor Goes Off the Rails in Disturbing Attack on Billy Graham: “Have Fun in Hell”

Liberals are more tolerant, inclusive, and caring than the rest of the world — just ask them. That “tolerance” was on full display Wednesday, when an outspoken feminist and “Teen Vogue” columnist used the death of renowned Christian pastor Billy Graham to spread hatred.

Lauren Duca, a columnist with a verified Twitter account and nearly half a million followers on that social media platform, posted the vile message just hours after news stations reported Graham had passed away at age 99.

“The big news today is that Billy Graham was still alive this whole time,” Duca declared. “Anyway, have fun in hell, b**ch.”

The big news today is that Billy Graham was still alive this whole time. Anyway, have fun in hell, bitch. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 21, 2018

She doubled-down on that nasty sentiment in a follow up tweet, and declared “‘Respecting the dead’ only applies to people who weren’t evil pieces of sh*t while they were living.” Classy. – READ MORE

