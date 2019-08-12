WATCH: MSNBC Suggests Barr, Russia Could Be Responsible for Epstein Death

Following the death of disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, MSNBC hosts have offered a variety of theories tying the incident to the Trump administration or to Russia.

MSNBC’s AM Joy host Joy Reid suggested Attorney General William Barr could be responsible for the death of disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Authorities say Epstein committed suicide, but alternative theories have proliferated in the time since his his death Friday night. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said the whole situation seemed “predictably Russian,” and Reid drew attention to the fact that Epstein was in a federal prison.

"This is somebody who not only is high-profile, who not only knew a lot of high-profile people, whose papers just came out of court just to let out of some of the documents related to his cases that name high-profile people, who is friends with the current president of the United States, who flew a previous president of the United States around on his plane," Reid said, referencing former President Bill Clinton who flew on Epstein's plane dozens of times. "This is on the same level of a Bill Cosby. This is a famous person who's now in prison. He knows a lot about a lot of people…His only out at this point would to talk about those people. So, he's in this very vulnerable situation."