Despite Castro Attack, Targeted Trump Donor Claims $1 Million In New 2020 Donations

It doesn’t seem like it was a good move by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) when he tried exposing major donors who contributed to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign as the president is gaining support over it.

Not only did Castro receive a lot of flak for his tweet where posted the names and workplaces of 44 major donors to Trump’s campaign and told Trump supporters their contributions “are fueling a campaign of hate” on Monday night, but it seems to have backfired, as the president’s campaign is raking in another $1 million.

R. H. Bowman, one of the San Antonio-based donors listed by Castro, told the Washington Examiner that he’d received a lot of calls from the “Texas 44” — what the 44 donors now call themselves — and others “who are outraged by Castro’s comments.”

“It looks like another million dollars is now headed to support the Trump 2020 campaign from those of us who were targeted, and other Texans, including Hispanics, incidentally, whose resolve to support is only strengthened by this personal attack,” Bowman added.

Additionally, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDanielannounced on Friday, “Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected.” – READ MORE