REPORT: Epstein jail short staffed — ‘inmates monitor other inmates’

Investigative reporter Chris Hansen is raising questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s reported suicide today, and claims “heads will roll” at the prison where he was being housed.

“While Epstein may be dead of suicide, heads are going to roll at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility,” Hansen said in his casual Twitter video.

Hansen claims not every person watching Epstein was a corrections officer.

“They are so short staffed at this facility that officials use inmates themselves as trustees to monitor other inmates,” Hansen said. – READ MORE