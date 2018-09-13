WATCH: MSNBC Plays Abusive Calls Made To GOP Senator. Panelists Defend The Abuse.

MSNBC panelists defended abusive phone calls that were made to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in recent days over the upcoming confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Look at another Republican who is kind of in this very interesting position right now, not necessarily because of the midterms, Susan Collins," MSNBC's Hallie Jackson said. "We have new reporting from our team on the Capitol Hill Frank Thorp, Leigh Ann Caldwell showing these abusive calls that she's gotten related to her vote on Brett Kavanaugh — this pressure campaign against her — I want to play you a little bit of the kinds of things that Collins is hearing about and getting, watch."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-me) And Her Staffers Are Facing Taunts And Threats Over Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Including A Rape Threat, Reports The New York Times.

Buried under no fewer than ten paragraphs and the anodyne headline, “Interest Groups Turn Up Pressure on Senators Before Kavanaugh Vote,” the far-left New York Timesfinally gets to the meat of the story with the news that Collins and her staffers are facing “threats” and “vulgar language” from the left-wing Resistance, all of this in the hope of intimidating Collins to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The [left’s] frustration has boiled over at points,” the Times understates. “Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Ms. Collins, provided The New York Times with copies of a letter and multiple voice mail messages addressed to the senator using vulgar language and outright threats.”

One example of a threat is a “caller [who] told a 25-year-old female staff member at one of Ms. Collins’s Maine offices that he hoped she would be raped and impregnated.”

Collins has also had some 3,000 coat hangers mailed to her office (a reference to the back alley abortion).