U.S. Job Openings Hit Record High

President Trump’s economy continues to soar: a new report released on Tuesday from the Labor Department stated that in July, U.S. job openings jumped to a new record and the biggest share of workers since 2001 quit their jobs.

As Bloomberg reported, "Job postings exceeded the number of unemployed people by 659,000 in July, the most in data back to 2000. Along with the number of quitters, the gap helps explain why wages rose in August at the fastest pace since 2009, as employers struggle to find qualified workers and Americans become more confident in leaving their jobs for better pay elsewhere."

President Donald Trump Mocked An Old Quote From Former President Barack Obama On Monday, Joking That He Must Have Found A “magic Wand” For Economic Growth.

“President Trump would need a magic wand to get to 4% GDP,” stated President Obama. I guess I have a magic wand, 4.2%, and we will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

"I guess I have a magic wand," Trump said, pointing to 4.2 percent GDP growth in the last quarter. "We will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun."

Sunday was September 9th, which, as we all know, is national ​National Teddy Bear Day, Care Bears Share Your Care Day, and National Wiener Schnitzel Day (and this year, National Pet Memorial Day, National Hug Your Hound Day, and National Grandparent’s Day). But in case anyone forgot, it was also an important unofficial anniversary: Deplorables Day.

To mark the significant moment, President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy anniversary for his former opponents infamous insult of his supporters.