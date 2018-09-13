SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN: 19 MONTHS INTO INVESTIGATION, STILL ‘NO HARD EVIDENCE’ OF COLLUSION

After 19 months of investigation, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr says he has seen “no hard evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Burr also cast doubt on the possibility that the investigation could still turn up evidence of a conspiracy, in a Wednesday interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“Maybe we find something in the next several interviews that are evidence of collusion. I don’t think so with what we’ve seen,” the North Carolina Republican said. – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the New York Times on Sunday of angling to start a “new narrative” to show President Trump is “unhinged” with its decision to publish an anonymous opinion piece discussing a secret “resistance” within the Trump administration.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham, R-S.C., suggested that the prestigious news outlet is attempting to distract from a federal Russia investigation that is “falling apart.”

“Why this op-ed piece now?” Graham said, after listing off Trump’s accomplishments and asserting that the op-ed won’t negatively impact the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.

“The New York Times is the choir director for the Left. They set the agenda for the left and main stream media,” he said. “They chose this piece to start a narrative that Trump is crazy I think because the Russia probe is falling apart. The idea that Trump colluded with Russia is falling apart before our eyes.”- READ MORE