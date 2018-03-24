WATCH: MSNBC Panelists Trash Biden As A 2020 Presidential Candidate

On Thursday, Jason Johnson and Yamiche Alcindor appeared on MSNBC. During their segment, host Craig Melvin brought up a possible Joe Biden 2020 presidential run, and the two were less than enthused.

Yeah. Look, Joe Biden — he’s like Brett Favre saying, “Man, I could have played in the Super Bowl.” Dude, it’s over. It’s over. You’re retired; you’re out of the business; you’re not gonna run again. The Democrats have got to start fresh. We need to have somebody that didn’t grow up in Vietnam running this country because there are new perspectives and new challenges this country is facing. And that time has passed Joe Biden by, and he knows it, and he’s still bitter about it. – READ MORE