Nevada makes nearly $36 million in taxes off recreational marijuana

Figures released by Nevada’s Department of Taxation show that since recreational marijuana was allowed to be sold in July, the state has collected nearly $36 million in taxes.

Nevada collects a 15 percent wholesale tax on medical and recreational sales and another 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana. – READ MORE

Figures released by Nevada's Department of Taxation show that since recreational marijuana was allowed to be sold in July, the state has collected nearly $36 million in taxes. Nevada collects a 15 percent wholesale tax on medical and recreational sales and another 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana.
