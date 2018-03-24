True Pundit

Politics

Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Republican Congressman And His Staffers

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday, a Virginia man was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to murder a Republican congressman who represents his district.

According to court documents, 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin entered Rep. Scott Taylor’s (R-VA) office on Thursday and threatened to shoot him and two of his staffers over a supposed discussion about marijuana policy.

“Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself,” Godwin allegedly told Taylor’s staffer. He then pointed at two staffers and told them “You two are next.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

BREAKING: Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Republican Congressman And His Staffers
BREAKING: Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Republican Congressman And His Staffers

On Friday, a Virginia man was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to murder a Republican congressman who represents his district.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: