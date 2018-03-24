Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Republican Congressman And His Staffers

On Friday, a Virginia man was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to murder a Republican congressman who represents his district.

According to court documents, 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin entered Rep. Scott Taylor’s (R-VA) office on Thursday and threatened to shoot him and two of his staffers over a supposed discussion about marijuana policy.

Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening to murder Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.). https://t.co/NmkBjcMfIj pic.twitter.com/DibsE8zT24 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 23, 2018

“Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself,” Godwin allegedly told Taylor’s staffer. He then pointed at two staffers and told them “You two are next.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1