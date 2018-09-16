WATCH: MSNBC panel slaps down Feinstein’s ‘cheap last minute trick’ against Kavanaugh

An MSNBC panel didn’t think there was much to allegations made from Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) that she had obtained a letter alleging sexual harassment by Brett Kavanaugh as Congress weighs his Supreme Court nomination.

Joe Scarborough excoriated the allegations from Democrats that he said were based on flimsy evidence but were meant to smear the character of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

“Mike, they get a letter,” Scarborough said to Mike Barnicle, “and say we’re not gonna tell you what’s in the letter. But Democratic staffers leaked to the press a slur. We don’t know if it’s true or not.” – READ MORE

The Fbi Will Not Be Investigating Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-ca) Last-second Attempt To Smear Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After countless hours of hearings, a number of in-depth background checks, thousands of questions asked and answered, and numerous one-on-one meetings with senators of both parties, at the very last second Feinstein dramatically released a letter (she has reportedly had in her possession for months) to the FBI.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” she said in a statement. “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

According to the far-left Washington Post, however, the FBI is not interested and will not be investigating the matter. The Post, however, was happy to add this: “The information came in a letter that describes an alleged episode of sexual misconduct involving the 53-year-old Kavanaugh when he was in high school, according to a person familiar with the matter.” – READ MORE