Ted Cruz says his Texas Senate race is competitive because ‘the far left has lost their minds’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was approached at his high-rise campaign headquarters Friday morning by a young volunteer who wanted the incumbent senator to star in his latest Snapchat.

“It’s my birthday and I’m here with the greatest person ever!” the young volunteer said.

Cruz knows he needs more of that kind of excitement, to head off a challenge from Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, who now enjoys a fundraising advantage in one of this cycle’s most expensive contests.

“We’ve got a race on our hands,” Cruz said. “If you’re a wealthy liberal sitting in New York City or Massachusetts or San Francisco right now and you could defeat one Republican in the country, it’d be me, that’s why the money is flowing in here.”

President Trump has pledged to come campaign for Cruz, something the conservative lawmaker welcomes. President Trump is also driving Democratic energy, which Cruz says correlates to his stiff re-election effort.

“With the election of Donald Trump, the far left has lost their minds,” Cruz said. “The extreme left, they are energized, they’re angry and they have a lot of hatred for President Trump.” – READ MORE

A top White House official expressed concern behind close doors over the weekend that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is too vulnerable for comfort and risks being unseated by Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Mike Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told Republican Party donors at a closed-door meeting that the GOP is battling serious vulnerabilities ahead of the midterm elections, including widespread “hate” for President Donald Trump and the prospect that Cruz could lose for not being “likable” enough.

“There’s a very real possibility we will win a race for Senate in Florida and lose a race in Texas for Senate, OK? I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s a possibility. How likable is a candidate? That still counts,” Mulvaney said, according to the New York Times.

The Texas senator, who was campaigning in Houston on Saturday, dismissed Mulvaney and his comments.

“I don’t worry about what some political guy in Washington says. I worry about what the people of Texas say,” Cruz said. – READ MORE