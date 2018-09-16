NATO’S STOLTENBERG TASKS GERMANY TO DO MORE WHILE THANKING TRUMP FOR LEADERSHIP ON DEFENSE SPENDING

WASHINGTON — Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg delivered remarks Friday on the importance of the alliance to the U.S. especially as it makes efforts to increase defense spending under guidance from President Donald Trump.

“As you know, President Trump has been outspoken on this issue,” Stoltenberg said in his address at The Heritage Foundation. “And I have thanked him for his leadership on defense spending.”

Trump has called on NATO partners repeatedly in recent months, but Germany specifically for “free-riding” on the U.S. He has also urged Germany to increase their commitment to NATO, especially because they have the largest economy in Europe.

Stoltenberg added that he agrees with Trump that several countries could be doing more.

“Germany agrees and they’re starting to invest more in defense,” Stoltenberg said. – READ MORE

U.S. President Donald J. Trump Went Right To Work In Brussels At The Nato Summit Wednesday Morning, Taking Truculent Germany To Task For Coming To The United States For Defence, While Simultaneously Paying Billions Of Dollars To The Russian Federation For Energy.

Speaking at a bilateral breakfast meeting with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg, President Trump was blunt, calling out Germany for taking from NATO with one hand while giving to Russia with the other.

Bilateral Breakfast with NATO Secretary General in Brussels, Belgium… pic.twitter.com/l0EP3lzhCM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

Bringing up the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe and how dependent it will make Germany and other European nations on imported Russian gas — which in a crisis could easily be turned off at source by the Russian government as happened with Crimea — the President said Germany was becoming “captive to Russia”. – READ MORE