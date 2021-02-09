WATCH: MSNBC host suggests killing American citizens with drone strikes

During a discussion regarding domestic terrorism, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace floated the idea of the U.S. government killing American citizens with drone strikes.

Wallace brought up the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin that was released to all law enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security last week. The bulletin, which is in effect until April 30, warns that the DHS allegedly received information that there is the threat of “ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.”

So……. they are pretty much saying they have to stop incitement of violence by inciting violence themselves! This as MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace suggests we use domestic Drone strikes on Americans as a solution to lockdown protestors! pic.twitter.com/LiyaiYthx5 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 5, 2021

Wallace notes, “There’s a bulletin released to all law enforcement earlier this week, that there is, until the end of April, a persistent threat of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism carried out in the ideology and around this belief that the election was fraudulent, that the Covid restrictions are unnecessary. All of those ideologies pushed by Donald Trump.”

The “Deadline: White House” host then said, “But my question for you is around incitement. We had a policy, and it was very controversial, it was carried out under the Bush years, and under the Obama years, of attacking terrorism at its root.” – READ MORE

