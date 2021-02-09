SINKING SHIP: Just 3 of 8 Founding Members Remain at Scandal-Plagued Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project lost its only female founder last week when Jennifer Horn resigned from the scandal-plagued super PAC, which has now seen five of its eight founding members depart since August 2020.

Like the Lincoln Project itself, Horn’s resignation from the group is marred by controversy. She told the New York Times that her decision was based on the “grotesque” and “sickening” behavior of John Weaver, the Lincoln Project founder who left the group last month after being accused of having inappropriate sexual interactions with dozens of young men.

Horn also said, rather vaguely, that it was “clear at this point that my views about how the Lincoln Project’s efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged.”

The remaining Lincoln Project founders immediately attacked Horn, suggesting that her resignation was prompted by a dispute over compensation. The group alleged that Horn had recently demanded a pay package totaling $730,000. Additional demands included a seat on the Lincoln Project board, as well as “a television show, a podcast hosting assignment, and a staff to manage these endeavors.”

The Lincoln Project “immediately accepted” Horn’s resignation after her demands were “unanimously rejected” by leadership, the group said in a statement. The group did not elaborate on how the $730,000 figure compared with the compensation of its other founding members.- READ MORE

