WATCH: MSNBC host says Trump is talking about ‘exterminating Latinos’ — and faces brutal social media backlash

MSNBC host Nicholle Wallace faced brutal online backlash after she nonchalantly claimed that President Donald Trump was talking about “exterminating Latinos.”

The contentious comment circulated Tuesday on social media.

Wallace was attempting to draw the sharp distinction between past Republican and Democratic presidential administration in relation to the Latino community, and the Trump administration.

“President Obama used the power of the presidency to try to pass comprehensive immigration reform for Latino community, Latino leaders at the table,” she said. – READ MORE

